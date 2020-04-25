Buy Photo WellSpan's second drive-thru coronavirus testing site in York County is open at the York Expo Center, Friday, March 20, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The state Department of Health reported 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in York County Saturday, bringing the local total to 578.

To date there have been eight deaths due to the contagious disease and 6,159 negative test results in in York County.

Statewide, there were 1,397 additional positive cases reported, for a total to 40,049. Forty-five more deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 1,537.

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” state Secretary of Health Rachel Levine stated in a news release Saturday.

“We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community,” she stated. “If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

Most of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred in nursing and personal care homes.

“In nursing and personal care homes, there are 6,544 resident cases of COVID-19, and 782 cases among employees, for a total of 7,326 at 425 distinct facilities in 40 counties,” according to a Saturday news release from the state Department of Health. “Out of our total deaths, 942 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Three homes in York County have reported five residents and one employee who have tested positive. No deaths have been reported at local nursing or personal care facilities.

The department provided this breakdown of ages for those who have tested positive:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

38% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 26% are aged 65 or older.

