MedExpress now offering COVID-19 testing
MedExpress Urgent Care Centers has announced it is now offering COVID-19 testing at some of its York County locations.
Testing is being done from the individual's vehicle in order to limit exposure. Testing is only available to patients who meet CDC testing standards.
For more information on COVID-19 testing standards visit www.medexpress.com/covid19.
For a list of testing locations, visit www.medexpress.com/covid19tests.
Centers are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and virtual appointments can also be made by calling 888-759-1868.
