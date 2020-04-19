CLOSE This family is making the most of the stay-at-home order in Manchester Township during the coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in York County as of Sunday, the state Department of Health reported Sunday, but the number of deaths in Pennsylvania jumped significantly.

Statewide, the department reported an increase of 1,215 cases, bringing the total to 32,284. The state also reported 276 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total to 1,112.

"Today we are reporting a significant increase in the number of deaths due to COVID-19," said Dr. Rachel Levine, the state's health secretary on Sunday. "These deaths did not happen overnight. They did not all occur in the last 24 hours."

York County has 463 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four virus-related deaths since the beginning of the outbreak last month.

There are 126,570 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 in the state.

Approximately 1,618 of the statewide total cases are in health care workers, and more than half of the deaths in Pennsylvania due to COVID-19 occurred in nursing homes and personal care facilities, according to data released by the state.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 4,185 resident cases of COVID-19, and 462 cases among employees, for a total of 4,647 at 347 distinct facilities in 35 counties.

Of the 836 deaths, 459 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, health officials said.

In York County, three residents and one employee at two facilities have tested positive.

No deaths at nursing or personal care homes have been reported in York County.

