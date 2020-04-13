CLOSE Hefty Lefty's owner Mark Millek manages to keep the sandwich stand in business at Central Market. York Dispatch

York County officials are responding to the COVID-19 outbreak without the benefit of a county health department, and in Pennsylvania, they're not alone.

Only six counties and four municipalities in the state have their own own health departments: Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Erie, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties and Allentown, Bethlehem, Wilkes-Barre and York City.

"When you are faced with a pandemic and you are trying to organize a response on a county level, this is really difficult when you don’t have that infrastructure behind it," said Dr. Matthew Howie, York City's medical director and York County's chief health strategist.

Howie said he's in daily contact with the York County Board of Commissioners and the county's incident command group at the Office of Emergency Management.

He's been working with the county group to create a dashboard showing the number of patients and the number of available beds at each York County hospital. He said having a wider lens at the county level helps decision-makers at the county and city to coordinate their next moves.

But Howie is only one person, he said, and he can't replace the resources of a dedicated health department team.

York County Commissioner Julie Wheeler said in an email Friday that now, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, is not the ideal time to consider such a big decision as the creation of a county health department.

"The existence of a county health department has certainly crossed our minds," she said. "But, our priority now is to continue collaborating with our two largest healthcare providers, WellSpan and UPMC to address the health and well-being of our York community."

It generally takes about a year and a half to get a new county or municipal health department up and running, said Nate Wardle, spokesman for the state Department of Health.

Of the counties that do have their own health departments, Chester County is most comparable to York County, which has a population of about 448,000 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Chester County Health Department serves a population of about 522,000 people with an annual budget of $11.4 million.

The York City Bureau of Health serves a population of about 44,000 people with an annual budget of $1.7 million.

On a day-to-day basis, the York City health bureau provides services for the treatment of sexually transmitted diseases and tuberculosis, operates a vaccine clinic and offers home visits for pregnant and parenting women through their child's second birthday, Howie said.

But when the coronavirus pandemic hit, the bureau had to switch gears, he said.

City officials set up an incident command structure to identify and trace infections, reach out to individuals who may have been exposed and try to contain the spread of the virus in York City.

Howie said the team meets twice a day, and he provides the medical expertise.

"My personal opinion is we would benefit, as a county, from having a county level public health presence," he said. "I think this (COVID-19) just brings it into high relief."

