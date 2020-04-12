CLOSE Multiple vendors contributed to provide free meals for kids ages 18 and under, while accompanied by a guardian, at Penn Market in York City, Saturday, April 11, 2020. York Dispatch

WellSpan Health is partnering with emergency management officials to help individuals who are homeless or living in temporary housing get protection during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We realize there is whole other population we need to guide and work with during this crisis,” Katie Wilt, manager of case management special programs for WellSpan Health, said in a news release. “We are working with shelters, residences, state and county government, community groups and others to make sure everyone has access to care."

Through funding from donors and the government, WellSpan is providing access to testing, medical care, housing, food and transportation if a vulnerable patient is confirmed to have COVID-19, according to the release.

More: Sunday update: 14 new cases of COVID-19 in York County

More: 'This is crazy': Coroner Pam Gay left in the dark as virus-related deaths increase

More: WellSpan Health expands York County locations to treat patients with COVID-19

More: Information on coronavirus and COVID-19 from the CDC

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

One of the main components for this program is providing computer tablets to shelters and group homes for access to WellSpan's online urgent care center. Residents can use the tablets to connect with a provider and be evaluated for potential COVID-19 symptoms, the release states.

Other aspects of the program include transportation to WellSpan testing tents, housing at area motels for those who need to be isolated, meals and support calls to patients.

Community partners working on this program include the York County Coalition on Homelessness, the Northern Lancaster Hub, Lebanon County Christian Ministries and the Healthy Franklin County Group.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Buy Photo Ann Elliott, R.N., left, and clinical operations coordinator and patient safety officer Jennifer Strayer work together at the drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing site at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/coronavirus/2020/04/12/wellspan-health-works-officials-support-homeless-during-pandemic/2979055001/