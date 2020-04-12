CLOSE New Eastern Market vendors continue to serve customers in midst of coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

York County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, while the statewide total has risen to 22,833, according to the state Department of Health.

There are now 307 cases of COVID-19 in York County, with three deaths, the most recent of which was reported Thursday.

The state reported 13 new virus-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the total to 507, according to health officials. There were 1,178 new cases of the disease reported in the state.

There are also 102,057 people with negative tests for COVID-19 statewide, and all 67 counties in the state have had cases of COVID-19.

The age breakdown for those who have tested positive is:

Less than 1% are ages 0-4;

Less than 1% are ages 5-12;

1% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

41% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 29% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

The hospitalizations grow with the age of the patient. Of those who have been hospitalized, 51% are age 65 and older, and 29% are 50-64.

