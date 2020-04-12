CLOSE

New Eastern Market vendors continue to serve customers in midst of coronavirus pandemic. York Dispatch

York County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, while the statewide total has risen to 22,833, according to the state Department of Health.

There are now 307 cases of COVID-19 in York County, with three deaths, the most recent of which was reported Thursday.

The state reported 13 new virus-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the total to 507, according to health officials. There were 1,178 new cases of the disease reported in the state.

There are also 102,057 people with negative tests for COVID-19 statewide, and all 67 counties in the state have had cases of COVID-19.

The age breakdown for those who have tested positive is:

  • Less than 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Less than 1% are ages 5-12;
  • 1% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;
  • 41% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 29% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

The hospitalizations grow with the age of the patient. Of those who have been hospitalized, 51% are age 65 and older, and 29% are 50-64.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

PHOTOS: Penn Market vendors provide free lunch to kids 18 and under
 Fullscreen

Jaalah Erskine, 4, is handed a bag of fruit, as multiple vendors contribute to provide free meals for kids at Penn Market in York City, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
From left, Samaraah Pack, 17, and Dynaliz Gonzalez, 16, both of Transitions, serve two to-go meals to Carol Walker, of York City, for her children at Penn Market in York City, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Multiple vendors contributed to provide free meals for kids ages 18 and under, while accompanied by a guardian. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Zipporah Erskine, of Spring Garden Township, and Deshawn Erskine, 1, wear protective masks at Penn Market in York City, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Trinity Laquartra, 4, of York City, examines her bag of fresh fruit which was part of a free meal provided for kids 18 and under by vendors at Penn Market in York City, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
Carol Walker, of York City, arrives at Penn Market with her children Ava Whitecomb, 1, left, and Gracie Whitecomb, 5, on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen
From right, Silas Erskine, 11, of Spring Garden Township, carries meals for he and his siblings while his mother Zipporah Erskine holds his brother Deshawn Erskine, 1, and sister Jaalah Erskine, 4, is handed a bag of fruit, as multiple vendors contribute to provide free meals for kids at Penn Market in York City, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fullscreen

