There are 27 new cases of COVID-19 in York County as the statewide total jumped to 11,510 on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.

York County now has 171 confirmed cases, the state reported. The state total jumped by almost 1,500 in a day.

There are 14 additional coronavirus-related deaths in the state, bringing the total to 150, according to health officials. York County has had one death from the disease.

On Saturday, York County had reported 144 new cases, and the statewide total was 10,017.

There are 66,261 negative tests for COVID-19 as of Sunday.

The age breakdown for those who have tested positive:

Less than 1% are ages 0-4;

Less than 1% are ages 5-12;

1% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;

42% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 29% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The hospitalizations grow with the age of the patient. Of those who have been hospitalized, 51% are age 65 and older, and 28% are 50-64.

