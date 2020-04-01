A pedestrian walks past a boarded up Wine and Spirits store in Philadelphia, Friday, March 20, 2020. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf directed all "non-life-sustaining" businesses to close their physical locations late Thursday and said state government would begin to enforce the edict starting early Saturday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Photo: Matt Rourke / AP)

Pennsylvania's system of state-owned liquor stores, closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, resumed limited online sales Wednesday.

The state's website is accepting a "controlled number" of daily orders but plans to expand as it develops more capacity. Buyers will be limited to six bottles per order from a list of about 1,000 wine and spirits products, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced.

More: COVID-19 adds extra hurdles for those being treated for addiction

More: Wolf to Pennsylvania: Stay home

More: Wolf: Schools shuttered 'indefinitely'

More: Today is the last day to buy booze before state-owned wine and liquor stores close

Liquor board chairman Tim Holden said he expects the site to be overwhelmed with traffic initially and requested patience.

The state has no plans to reopen its brick-and-mortar liquor stores during the pandemic.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/coronavirus/2020/04/01/pennsylvania-resumes-online-liquor-sales/5108411002/