CLOSE Five tips from therapists on how to cope with coronavirus anxiety York Dispatch

A WellSpan patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was being treated has died, according to a news release from Dr. Roxanna Gapstur, president and CEO of WellSpan Health, on Sunday.

"To protect the privacy of this patient, we will not be releasing any additional details," Gapstur said in the release. "Our sympathy and thoughts are with the patient’s loved ones at this time of loss."

York County had six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 43 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

More: Governor again expanding order for residents to stay home

More: WellSpan opens non-emergency care locations for COVID-19 patients

More: Fauci says U.S. could see 100,000 deaths from coronavirus

More: Information on coronavirus and COVID-19 from the CDC

Statewide, the number of positive cases is up to 3,394, with 38 deaths.

The majority of cases, 41%, are in people from ages 25 to 49, the report said, while the majority of hospitalizations, 49%, are in the 65+ age group.

Buy Photo Drive up COVID-19 coronavirus testing at WellSpan Family Medicine - Cape Horn in Windsor Township, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Candidates must be directed to the facility for testing by a physician prior to arrival. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Gov. Tom Wolf put another 2.5 million Pennsylvanians, including York County residents, under an order that restricts people from leaving home. The order began Friday, the same day his administration enlisted major facilities to help with hospital overflows, according to The Associated Press.

There are 30,061 people in the state who have tested negative for the novel coronavirus as of Sunday.

On Sunday, Wolf requested a major disaster declaration from President Donald Trump through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide additional support for state, county and municipal governments.

This support would also help certain nonprofits and individuals who are struggling during the COVID-19 outbreak, a news release states.

If Wolf's request is approved, the federal program will provide assistance programs including disaster unemployment assistance, crisis counseling, community disaster loans, a disaster supplemental nutrition program and statewide hazard mitigation.

"It is not known how quickly the President will decide to grant or deny Governor Wolf’s major disaster request for additional federal assistance," the release reads.

Wolf signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for the COVID-19 outbreak, a required step to request a federal major disaster declaration, on March 6.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/coronavirus/2020/03/29/wellspan-health-confirms-first-covid-19-patient-death/2936914001/