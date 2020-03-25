CLOSE

All York County Libraries have extended their closure and will remain closed through at least Monday, April 6.

All story times, book discussions and programs have been canceled during this closure, the library system announced in a news release Wednesday.  

All materials currently checked out through York County Libraries have been renewed until April 15, and no fines will be assessed during the time of closure. Members are asked to hold on to borrowed materials and book donations until the libraries reopen.

During the closure, community members are encouraged to access library e-books and other digital resources at yorklibraries.org.

PHOTOS: Martin Library is tops in the state
Noriah Turpin, 4, of York City, looks at a book with Deb Sullivan, Community Relations Director for York County Libraries, at Martin Library in York City Thursday, October 18, 2018. Norah and her mother participate in the "1,000 Books before Kindergarten" program recently launched by the county library system. The library was named "Library of the Year" at the Pennsylvania Library Association Annual Conference. Statewide nominations were considered with Martin chosen as the first library in Pennsylvania to earn the award.
Alonzo Marine, 5, of York City, plays with an educational item in the children's library at Martin Library in York City Thursday, October 18, 2018. The library was named "Library of the Year" at the Pennsylvania Library Association Annual Conference.
Librarian Sarah Fretz assembles a "Librarian Staff Picks" display at Martin Library in York City Thursday, October 18, 2018.
Patrons use the facilities at Martin Library in York City Thursday, October 18, 2018.
Librarian Sarah Fretz carries an assortment of books while assembling a "Librarian Staff Picks" display at Martin Library in York City Thursday, October 18, 2018.
Ellie Hertig of York City choses a book while on a field trip with her class from Lincoln Intermediate Unit at Martin Library in York City Thursday, October 18, 2018.
Jordan Avila of East Manchester Township uses one of the express computers at Martin Library in York City Thursday, October 18, 2018.
A staff member descends the staircase at Martin Library in York City Thursday, October 18, 2018.
Deb Sullivan, Community Relations Director for York County Libraries, shows, Thursday, October 18, 2018, the plaque Martin Library recently recieved. The library was named "Library of the Year" at the Pennsylvania Library Association Annual Conference.
Manuel Gomes of York City works in the public computer area at Martin Library in York City Thursday, October 18, 2018.
