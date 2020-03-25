CLOSE VIDEO: How long does the coronavirus lasts on surfaces? York Dispatch

All York County Libraries have extended their closure and will remain closed through at least Monday, April 6.

All story times, book discussions and programs have been canceled during this closure, the library system announced in a news release Wednesday.

All materials currently checked out through York County Libraries have been renewed until April 15, and no fines will be assessed during the time of closure. Members are asked to hold on to borrowed materials and book donations until the libraries reopen.

During the closure, community members are encouraged to access library e-books and other digital resources at yorklibraries.org.

