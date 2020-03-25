WITF offers new online learning platform
VFW Post #556 distributes food to less fortunate veterans through monthly Military Share Program York Dispatch
WITF has launched a new web-based program, Learning at Home, a collection of free resources for children, teachers and families.
The new program can be accessed by going to witf.org/learningathome.
At the website, caregivers will be able to find out more about educational WITF television programs, as well as links and descriptions to many online resources that include WITF and PBS videos, games and project ideas for learners in preschool through 12th grade.
More: Some York County school districts extend closures until April 14
More: York County Libraries closed at least through April 6
More: Information about coronavirus and COVID-19 from the CDC
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments