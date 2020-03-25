CLOSE VFW Post #556 distributes food to less fortunate veterans through monthly Military Share Program York Dispatch

WITF has launched a new web-based program, Learning at Home, a collection of free resources for children, teachers and families.

The new program can be accessed by going to witf.org/learningathome.

At the website, caregivers will be able to find out more about educational WITF television programs, as well as links and descriptions to many online resources that include WITF and PBS videos, games and project ideas for learners in preschool through 12th grade.

WITF is offering a new website with resources for parents during the coronavirus shutdown. (Photo: submitted)

