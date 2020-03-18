Buy Photo Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said 1,171 reports have been received to date and his office has followed up with 45 verified complaints and dispensed 34 cease and desist letters and subpoenas. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The state Attorney General’s Office said it has received more than 1,000 complaints regarding price gouging during the coronavirus crisis.

“I’m grateful to everyone in the Commonwealth for reporting their concerns to our office,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a news release Tuesday. “During these uncertain times, taking advantage of consumers in need of cleaning supplies and paper products is not only outrageous, it’s illegal.”

Shapiro said 1,171 reports have been received to date and his office has followed up with 45 verified complaints and dispensed 34 cease and desist letters and subpoenas.

He said he and his staff are following up on all tips regarding suspected price gouging.

Shapiro said his office was successful in stopping a suburban Philadelphia store from selling a $2 bottle of hand sanitizer for $19 following a cease and desist letter from the Office’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

Individuals can report a complaint at pricegouging@attorneygeneral.gov.

