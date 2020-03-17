Buy Photo GIANT/MARTIN’s has voluntarily recalled Private Brand Frozen Broccoli Cuts (16 oz.) with sell by date of March 15, 2020 and UPC code 68826700926, according to the food store. (Submitted) (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Giant Co. is cutting hours at its grocery stores and is limiting customers to two items for certain products, including paper goods and disinfectant products.

All stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting Thursday. The change will give employees more time to clean and restock shelves during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a company news release.

Also, since older people are more at risk to the virus, Giant stores will serve only customers 60 and older between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. every day starting Thursday.

More: Confusion ensues after Wolf orders some businesses to close

More: York County hospitals brace for impact of COVID-19

More: Drive-thru coronavirus testing site opens in York County

“This will allow customers in this age category to shop in a less crowded environment, which enables social distancing,” the news release states. “They’ll also be shopping prior to any other customers entering. Although team members will not request ID for entry, the company asks its customers to please respect the purpose of the early opening – and do the right thing for your neighbors.”

The company also announced it is hiring for temporary and part-time positions. Those interested can apply at the company’s website or speak to a store manager.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/coronavirus/2020/03/17/giant-cuts-hours-again-sets-limits-certain-products/5074582002/