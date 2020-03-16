Buy Photo West Manchester Township Municipal Building is shown in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Several local and state government offices in York County have closed their doors to the public in the wake of growing concerns over COVID-19.

Below is a compiled list of some government offices in York County are temporarily closed:

Spring Garden Township offices will be closed to walk-in customers from Wednesday through March 27. Residents and the general public will still be able to contact the Spring Garden Township, police department and tax collector through phone, email, and fax as well as the drop boxes located outside of the administrative office, police department and the tax collector’s office.

York City Mayor Michael Helfrich declared a seven-day state of emergency, although he called it "primarily educational," as it has little teeth and does not force businesses, schools and the like to shut down. York City Hall will remain open.

The declaration can help the city's Health Bureau more efficiently mobilize resources, better educate the public about proper health precautions and potentially put the city in a better position to receive state aid, he added.

The mayor will put forth a proposal to the City Council on Tuesday to extend the declaration.

The city also has suspended large trash item pickups indefinitely.

If you have scheduled a large item pick up for this week or next week those items will be collected.

Information: Public Works: 717-849-2245

Hanover has canceled borough council meetings through Tuesday, March 31. If required, the council will hold emergency meetings with notice provided by PA Sunshine Act and posted on the website.

Borough offices including the municipal building, library, Farmers' Market, Tanger Building, police and fire department stations will be closed to the public.

All essential services will continue including fire, police, water, waste water and trash collections along with trash recycling center. No water shutoffs will be enforced.

Borough staff can be reached at 717-637-3877 or info@hanoverboughpa.gov.

York Township has closed its municipal offices to walk-in customers until Wednesday, April 1.

Residents will still be able to conduct business with the township staff and tax collector through phone, fax, email and drop boxes located outside the building.

Administrative office: 717-741-3861 or administration1@yorktownship.com

Tax collector: 717-741-0056 or K.Crumling@yorktownship.com

West Manchester Township has closed its municip al offices to walk-in customers for two weeks.

The township will prohibit all residents from walking into its administrative office, police department and tax collector's office from Monday until March 27, according to a news release.

The offices will still remain staffed. Township residents can contact the departments at the following phone numbers and email addresses:

Administrative office: 717-792-3505 or info@wmtwp.com

Police department: 717-792-9514 or police@wmtwp.com

Tax collector: 717-793-9651 or caniehenke@gmail.com

West York officials declared a 30-day state of emergency and closed its borough hall, located at 1381 W. Poplar St., to the public.

While the borough office will remain closed, residents can continue to pay their bills or submit inquiries by email, phone, mail or secured drop box outside the facility.

This closure will also affect other public events including food distributions to residents. Township residents can contact departments at the following phone numbers and email addresses:

Administrative office: 717-846-8889 or wybinfo@wyborough.org

Police department: 717-854-1975

Springettsbury Township's buildings are closed to the public or the next two weeks. This includes the administration building, police building and waste water treatment facility.

Township offices will remain staffed and are available to answer calls at 717-757-3521 and emails.

Dallastown has closed its borough office until further notice.

The borough asks that anyone with business call the office at 717-244-6626.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said Friday all public programs, events and trainings in state parks and forests will be canceled for the remainder of March and the month of April.

With the exception of three state parks in Montgomery County, facilities throughout the state will remain open, pending any changes in COVID-19 spread.

Overnight accommodations such as tent camping, cabins and camping cottages will remain open.

With the exception of the closed state parks in Montgomery County, fishing will continue to be allowed at Pennsylvania state parks and forests, officials said.

State Rep. Dawn Keefer's office will temporarily be closed to walk-in visitors. Keefer, R-Dillsburg, can still be reached by phone or email at:

District office: 717-432-0792

Capitol office: 717-783-8783

State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill's office will not accept in-person meetings or visitors to the district or Capitol office until further notice effective Monday.

While walk-in visits are not being accepted, offices for Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, will remain open to citizens of the 28th Senatorial District. Phillips-Hill's office can be reached at:

District office: 717-741-4648

Capitol office: 717-787-7085

Email: SenatorKristin@pasen.gov

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is closing all driver and photo license centers for two weeks.

Expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations and safety and emission inspections will be extended until April 30, according to a news release.

— This article will be updated. If you have government offices to add, please send the information to news@yorkdispatch.com.

