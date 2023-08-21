Family mourns Baltimore teen killed ‘for nothing’

Lee O. Sanderlin

The Baltimore Sun

Bryson Hudson, 16, once carried a gun out of fear and was shot for the first time in December on his way home from squeegeeing car windshields in the Inner Harbor. Earlier this month, he was shot again, fatally this time.

His funeral will be soon, and there are some other things his family would like the city to know about him.

As a kid, Bryson played football. He could play the piano. He was a rapper, stage name of LorB, with a music video. He liked to dance and joke and smiled often. He went to the store for the older adults in his neighborhood because he liked to make sure people were cared for. He liked to play pranks on his younger brother Drake but would jump to his defense if someone else tried. He was just starting to date girls and, when he grew up, he wanted to get a commercial driver’s license so he could drive a big rig truck and see the country.

“I want you to tell the world they took a good one,” Erica Culbert, Bryson’s grandmother, said sobbing.

“They” are an unknown shooter, or shooters, who unleashed a hail of bullets outside a convenience store in East Baltimore in broad daylight Aug. 14. A 26-year-old was also injured in the shooting, and police have not made an arrest.

It was there, blocks from his home, that Bryson became the latest kid to fall victim in a year where Baltimore’s young people are being shot at the highest rate in a decade. At least 32 people ages 19 and under have been killed this year in Baltimore, and more than 100 others have been shot nonfatally, according to a Baltimore Sun review of police data.

“Never in a billion years would I imagine that I would be burying my firstborn son,” Katika Travis, Bryson’s mother, said Saturday to a group of about 100 people, most of them young like her sons, who gathered for a vigil outside the convenience store where Bryson was killed. She wore a shirt with a picture of her holding Bryson as a baby.

“He died for nothing,” Travis yelled. “Over nothing!”

‘I tried so hard’: Travis had Bryson when she was 19, and she, along with her mother and grandmother, raised him — “Three strong women,” Culbert, who is Travis’ mother, said.

MORE:Police are taking more guns under PFA orders, but that didn't save Brenda Bowersox

MORE:Woman tried to set fire to Spring Grove mayor's home as part of long-running dispute: police

MORE:New charges filed against Bill Hynes say he stole millions from UFD, Appell

A housekeeper, Travis was determined to give Bryson and Drake the best in life. Not just the material things — although she said she would walk with holes in her shoes or skip paying bills if it meant providing for them. She wanted her kids to know love and to get to enjoy the slowness of childhood, where things feel like they can last forever.

“I tried so hard,” Travis said, surrounded by her family as they stood over pictures of Bryson placed on the spot where he was shot. “I tried so hard for you.”

Baltimore can have a way of ruining that.

“It’s a city where you always have to look over your shoulder,” Travis said, adding that she had to request police be present at the vigil because the city didn’t offer. “I’m scared for every Black boy in this city. They don’t have a chance.”

Shot in December: The first time Bryson, then 15, was shot, he was riding a scooter home from a day of squeegeeing at the intersection of Light and Conway streets. It was around 4 p.m. Dec. 4, 2022, and Bryson was on East Monument Street in East Baltimore when a silver Jeep pulled up alongside him. Bryson, according to a police report, seemed to know he was being marked.

Bryson turned left, onto Caroline Street, and the Jeep turned, too, slowing down, when suddenly the driver pulled a gun and started shooting. Simultaneously, according to the report, Bryson pulled out his own gun, a Smith & Wesson revolver with three bullets, and fired one shot back. His shot missed, the driver’s didn’t, and Bryson fell and dropped his gun.

Shot in the right leg, Bryson got up, grabbed the revolver, and limped down Caroline Street until he fell and dropped his gun again, the report said. He left it there.

The shooting was captured on camera and Bryson was sent to the Johns Hopkins Hospital for medical care, where police later interviewed him and his mother. Bryson told police he didn’t know why someone would want to shoot him and that he hadn’t had any fights, the report said.

He was in the hospital for three days and, upon his release, police arrested Bryson on gun charges and sent him to the juvenile detention center. Police found the Jeep, which had been stolen, but did not find the person who followed him around the corner and shot him. Because of his age, Bryson was not charged as an adult, meaning the court records in his case are not publicly available.

Looking for protection: Bryson was one of an increasing number of minors in Baltimore who are carrying guns out of a perceived necessity for keeping themselves safe. This mirrors researchers’ findings that more teens were carrying guns because they “feared for their lives,” based on interviews with 103 young people in Brooklyn, New York.

Travis said the same was true for her son. Bryson was not a violent person, and he wasn’t outside selling drugs, either, she said.

“It was for protection,” she said, adding that she wished he didn’t feel the need to carry one. “He knew we live in a city where it doesn’t matter who you are, where you are, what time of day it is, they will shoot you.”

After his experience with the juvenile justice system, Bryson stopped carrying a gun, his mom said, and was put in a program run by the Mayor’s Office of African American Male Engagement aimed at steering kids away from squeegeeing while connecting them with resources. Travis said she was disappointed the mayor had not reached out to her following her son’s death.

Worried for his brother: The December shooting also increased Bryson’s need to be protective of Drake, with the teen growing more concerned about his brother’s whereabouts.

At one point, Travis said, Bryson told his mother she couldn’t send her youngest son to the barbershop near their house, fearful that the wrong crew might see him or he would get caught in a shooting. Other times, she said, Bryson would worry that Drake was out too late.

Recently, however, things seemed to be looking up for Bryson. He was walking well again, finally recovered from his shooting.

On Aug. 12, two days before he was killed, he had to tell his mom something important. The rising Digital Harbor High School junior — the silly kid who sang in the shower, loved Doritos and had a pet turtle named “Pizza Roll” — was ready to take school seriously.

“Mom, I really got to buckle down this year,” Bryson said.