Deterioration closes bridge in Lower Chanceford

PennDOT has closed a bridge in Lower Chanceford Township until further notice after an inspection revealed deterioration.

The bridge on Good Road spans the west branch of Toms Run between Frosty Hill Road and Stewart Road.

A detour is in place using Ted Wallace Road, Muddy Creek Forks Road and Frosty Hill Road.

The bridge has a posted 12-ton weight limit and was scheduled to be replaced by the state Department of Transportation in 2025. With the discovery of the deterioration, PennDOT closed the bridge to ensure public safety.

An average of 116 vehicles per day travel along Good Road.

