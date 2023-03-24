Man dies in York after Franklin County crash

A 78-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Franklin County died Thursday as a result of injuries received in that collision.

The York County Coroner’s Office certified the man’s death at WellSpan York Hospital, where the man was airlifted after the crash. Deputy coroner Carissa McLyman certified the death just before 4 p.m.

The man was involved in a single car crash just before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Lincoln Highway East in Gilford Township. According to the coroner’s office, the man may have had a medical event prior to the crash.

The man died as a result of bleeding in the brain and multiple blunt force injuries from the accident, the coroner’s report said.

The man’s name will be released Friday.

MORE:Settlement documents recount harrowing Vicosa murders and law enforcement errors

MORE:Driver veered into work zone, killing 6 along Baltimore beltway, police say

MORE:Plea deal apparently close for man accused of shooting at state troopers

Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg investigated the crash.

No autopsy will be performed, but routine toxicology was obtained.