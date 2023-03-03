For grief-struck families, 'you might still be sad, but you just didn't feel alone'

Almost like it was yesterday, Ava and Kristin Kolba vividly remember holding the string of a single white balloon together outside the parking lot of Saint Paul's Lutheran Church in November 2019.

The pair were prepared to release it — symbolizing the weeks of grief support the mother and daughter faced. It was a final ritual all grieving families of Olivia's House participated in, coupled with flower weaving and enjoying foods of a deceased family member.

The Kolbas, that day, brought pierogis.

As part of the balloon ritual, families were tasked with writing a message on the balloon for their deceased relative.

The Kolbas released their balloon with one concise message.

"I hope you found your peace."

It was a message for Jim, Ava's father, who was found dead when Ava was in the fourth grade.

A young child processing the loss of a parent or close relative can be challenging and confusing. For Ava and Kristin, it was a complicated feeling of relief and guilt.

"My dad struggled with alcoholism for years and years," Ava said. "I knew he wasn't healthy. We weren't allowed to have contact. We didn't live in the same house. We weren't near each other."

When families are faced with grieving a person who was a complicated part of their life, how do they cope?

Olivia's House, a York County-based grief and loss center for children and families, is there to help answer that.

The group-based grieving sessions facilitate healing and processing of difficult emotions using a number of interactive resources.

The emphasis on family is critical — meaning everyone must be involved in the program — not just the kids. When Kristin Kolba, Ava's mother, was first introduced to the idea, she hesitantly opposed.

"When I went inside, I said 'I'm fine. I'm not grieving,'" Kolba recalled. "On the first day, I remember saying I'm a hypocrite to be here because I feel peace and relief when he died — and that sounds terrible."

What she learned, was she in fact did grieve; the life she had always wanted, she said.

Olivia's House got its start in 1995 when founder Leslie Delp saw a need for mutual peer support, since grieving can often be an isolating and lonely experience for a child.

Out of it, a peer support education program called Hearts to Heal launched, said Julia Dunn, clinical director of Olivia's House.

"Olivia's House is not a place where anybody lives, but just a place where they can really feel that comfort and know that they can connect with their lost loved ones," Dunn said.

Originally operating out of church basements and other public spaces in the late 90s, Olivia's House didn't move into its own building until 2002. Then, the organization expanded with a second office in Hanover in 2013.

Despite the hundreds of families the nonprofit helps each year, both facilities are operated solely by a tiny staff of three people.

Ninety percent of the half a million dollar budget comes solely from community donations — with the other small portion coming from grants and other fundraising efforts, Dunn said.

"We think of ourselves as the hub for grief and loss support. When a family has experienced a loss and their child is struggling or has questions, they can reach out to Olivia's house," Dunn added. "From there, I can really determine what services would best suit them."

With the largest grief and loss lending library on the East Coast, Dunn uses education through books and coloring worksheets for children, teenagers and adults to help families navigate all sorts of difficult to process topics.

Olivia's House helps families take away the guesswork of trying to figure out which therapy service to pursue. Other families, like the Kolbas, choose to utilize the peer support program Hearts to Heal.

"We form a group, make sure that the family is committed to coming to all of the weeks, and every week of the group is just a different topic of education," Dunn said. "It really is about exploring grief, and we talk about memories and coping skills."

There is a separate preschool program for children ages 3 to 5.

For Ava, working through her grief manifested in a lack of memories for her father.

Her mother, meanwhile, allowed herself to shake the guilt and connect with others who shared a similar story.

"You can grieve differently, but everyone grieves the same," Kolba said. "I'm going to grieve one way, even though I feel some guilt or I'm feeling some relief. But I will still grieve for my daughter, and I will still grieve for Jim's mom for losing her only child."

"If anything you learned, no matter what, is empathy — it was just raw reality. I remember sitting there crying, telling people I'm sorry because I feel like a hypocrite sitting here because I felt relief," she added.

Most importantly, Kolba said: Nobody judged.

"You left there every single week feeling better than you came out," she said. "You might still be sad, but you just didn't feel alone. And if nothing else, knowing you're not alone, is really the most important thing to move on."