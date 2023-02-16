Trump grand jury report recommends perjury charges

Tamar Hallerman and Bill Rankin

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

ATLANTA — A special grand jury in Fulton County that examined efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia said it believed one or more witnesses it heard from may have committed perjury.

“A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it,” the report said. “The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling.”

It did not specify which witnesses.

MORE:York County lawmakers highlighted in Jan. 6 investigators' report

MORE:In 'unprecedented' move, U.S. Rep. Perry is in a position to investigate himself

Four pages of what appeared to be a nine-page final report were released Thursday, providing the public its first peek into the findings of the 23-member panel, which spent eight months working behind closed doors.

They interviewed 75 witnesses, including top state officials, former White House aides and several of Trump’s closest advisers. But jurors did not seek testimony from the probe’s central figure: Trump himself, according to his Georgia attorneys.

In an order issued earlier this week, Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said he would release the report’s introduction, conclusion and a segment in which grand jurors outlined their concern that some witnesses may have lied under oath during their testimony. But McBurney said the panel’s recommendations on who should be charged with state crimes would remain under seal until Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis makes a decision about indictments.