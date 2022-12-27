Hanover Foods employee dies after falling into bean hopper

A Hanover Foods employee died early Tuesday morning after falling into a bean hopper while working, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The 59-year-old man died early Tuesday morning at the Hanover Foods facility on York Street in Penn Township, the coroner's report said.

He fell into a bean hopper and was found by fellow employees around 2:40 a.m., according to witnesses. They do not know how long he had been in the hopper, but other employees were able to get him out.

According to the coroner's report, the man was awake, standing up and attempting to walk after being removed from the machinery. Soon after, he passed out and emergency first aid was given, but the man did not respond. At 3:52 a.m. he was pronounced dead.

MORE:Coroner IDs woman killed in Jackson Township house fire

MORE:Trailer stolen from Red Lion grocery store on Christmas Eve

MORE:Unhoused in York: At 18, Vinnie says she's built for life on the streets

The cause and manner of death are listed as pending on the coroner's report as Penn Township Police continue their investigation. The incident has been reported to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is also investigating.

The man's name has not been released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital.