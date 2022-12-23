'Premeditated': Read the Jan. 6 committee's full report

The Associated Press

The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol. The committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, writes that Trump “lit that fire.” The 814-page report released Thursday concludes an extraordinary 18-month investigation, offering by far the most definitive account of a dark chapter in modern American history.

Read the committee's full report here:

More:Jan. 6 report: Trump 'lit that fire' of Capitol insurrection

More:Jan. 6 committee refers Trump to DOJ for possible prosecution; Perry referred to ethics committee

More:What could the future hold for US Rep. Scott Perry?

More:Unsealed orders show DOJ investigators prioritized Scott Perry-linked email