Woman dies at York Hospital after crash in Franklin County

A woman died at WellSpan York Hospital after getting into a car accident in Franklin County, the York County Coroner's Office reported.

The victim, whose name has not been released yet, died around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, just hours after the crash was first reported in the 5900 block of Little Cove Road.

The woman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, the coroner said.

The woman reportedly lost control of her car just before 2 a.m. Sunday and crashed into a tree. There were eight other people in the car, but their conditions are unknown, according to the coroner.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology was obtained. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.