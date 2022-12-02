'So much more to come': York's Devix looks toward future after 'The Voice'

Though Eric Torres' run on NBC's "The Voice" has ended, his musical career won't be slowing down.

Torres, known as Devix to fans and friends, ended his run after several weeks competing on the singing competition show. The alternative rock singer made it to the top 13 before facing elimination on Nov. 22.

"I've learned a lot, mainly the fact that I'm in the right industry. It just feels very reassuring that I'm making the right decisions when it comes to where I'm supposed to be in life," Torres said. "I can take what I learned and make my own show out of it."

Throughout his several month long stint on the show, Torres was recruited to be on singer-songwriter Camila Cabello's team. As part of Cabello's team, Torres had several opportunities to work one-on-one with the A-lister.

Torres, who always felt more reserved personality-wise, said performing on "The Voice" helped him break out of his shell and let loose on stage.

"I get on stage and I feel like I'm in survival or or interview mode," Torres said. "But in reality, there's no need to be waiting for that permission to take control of the stage. There's no reason to hold back, there's no reason to get super nervous about it because everyone wants to see you already."

His elimination on "The Voice" — in some ways — was almost a breath of fresh air, Torres said.

With the hectic and demanding filming schedule expected of Torres and fellow cast members, having the freedom again to pursue his career at his own pace is refreshing.

Namely: Producing a record.

Having already purchased studio equipment and a backlog of original songs to record, the prospect of putting a record out is at the top of Torres' bucket list.

"It's hard to allow yourself to put the money that you're making back into the music sometimes, just because you have bills and rent. I just wasn't able to productively get things done — it was just such a struggle," Torres said. "Now we're in the right zone and giving myself no excuses here now that I've made those purchases."

And Torres has come a long way in a relatively short period of time.

Torres, originally born in Queens, N.Y., always had a knack for the musical arts. From a young age, he watched with bright eyes his older brothers strummed guitars and jammed on the keyboard — dreaming of following in their footsteps.

After moving to York Township, the Dallastown student found a home on the stage as he performed local school gigs and at small venue spots. After making the rounds performing locally, he auditioned for "The Voice" over Zoom last year on his way toward a final spot in the competition.

Since leaving "The Voice," Torres traveled to Nashville recently to catch up with fellow cast members who also faced elimination. This includes former teammate and friend Sasha Hurtado.

The pair are notable for their duet of "Electric Feel" by MGMT earlier in the season.

Although the two were paired up to sing a duet for the competition and ultimately compete against each other, Torres enjoyed the creative freedom that came from working alongside another talented performer.

"It's nice to be able to actually celebrate our friendship," Torres said. "There's the idea of us potentially either doing a project or recording something."

In all, some 56 contestants were on the show at the start of filming, all of them vying for a chance at the title and, ultimately, a career after the show's end.

Several past contestants have gone on to successful solo careers, including country star Morgan Wallen, Christian pop singer Jordan Smith and Grammy nominees Cassadee Pope and Koryn Hawthorne.

Though he's no longer on "The Voice," Torres said there's no hurt feelings about leaving.

"I accomplished what I wanted to on the show and I had a pretty good time doing it," Torres said. "At the end of the day, I'm super grateful for all the support — and there's so much more to come."