York Halloween Parade: Everything you need to know about route, time

The York Halloween Parade is returning this year, with plenty of spooky and festive activities planned to tickle even a skeleton's funny bone.

The 72nd parade will kick off at 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the York Fairgrounds, 334 Carlisle Ave. With this year's theme being "My Favorite Monster," attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Halloween monster.

Registration to take part in the parade is open through Oct. 24 and can be found by visiting https://www.eventiveyork.com/yorkhalloweenparade. Nonprofit organizations can register for free.

In addition to attendees, parade floats are encouraged to be decorated resembling iconic horror creatures and Halloween characters.

Attending the York Halloween Parade is free.

The York Halloween Parade is organized by Eventive, the event planning and production division of the York Revolution baseball team. The 2022 route will launch from the York Fairgrounds and travel east on Market Street, from Richland Avenue to Broad Street.

This year's parade will be lead by grand marshal Delma Rivera, who earlier in June was crowned Ms. Pennsylvania Senior America. A York-area native, Rivera said she has been attending the Halloween parade since she was a little girl.

“Delma has contributed to the York area in so many ways that she was the perfect fit to serve as Grand Marshal,” said York Revolution President Eric Menzer.

The York Halloween Parade was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned in 2021.