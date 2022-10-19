When does the time change? When does daylight savings time end?

Leada Gore

al.com (TNS)

We’re only a few weeks away from adjusting clocks to “fall back” for the end of daylight saving time.

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 a.m. For most people, this means adjusting clocks back one hour before they go to bed on Saturday, Nov. 5. The change pushes more daylight hours into the morning, making for darker afternoons and evening commutes.

Daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday in March (March 13 in 2022) and ends on the first Sunday in November. The idea is controversial, however, and several states have passed measures that would eliminate the time change ritual. It would take Congressional action to make that official and as of yet, federal lawmakers have been slow to act on any changes.

As it is, we will stay on standard time – or non-daylight saving time – until Sunday, March 12, 2023, when DST starts again and we “spring forward” our clocks by one hour. It will end Nov. 5, 2023.

More:Inspectors found rodent droppings, unclean utensils at this York County eatery

More:Man shot in chest in Hanover

More:Accomac Inn, famous for its ghostly lore, awaits new inhabitants

The twice-a-year ritual of changing the clocks back and forth dates back to World War I as the U.S. looked to conserve energy to assist the war effort. The practice wasn’t made permanent in the U.S. until 1973, when President Richard Nixon signed the Emergency Daylight Saving Time Energy Conservation Act.

In 2005, the Uniform Time Act tweaked that schedule by setting the start of daylight saving time to the second Sunday of March and the end on the first Sunday of November, lengthening the duration of DST.