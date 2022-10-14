Fifth-grade teacher had ‘kill list’ with names of students and staff

Mike Stunson

The Charlotte Observer (TNS)

A fifth-grade teacher was arrested after Indiana police say she admitted to having a “kill list” that included the names of students and staff members.

Charges against the 25-year-old teacher have not been announced, but the East Chicago Police Department said officers took her into custody on Thursday on an “emergency detention order.”

She teaches at St. Stanislaus School, a Catholic school in East Chicago, Indiana, the police department said.

A student told their counselor on Wednesday that their teacher had made comments “about killing herself, students and staff” at the school,” according to a police news release. The student also said the teacher had a list and that they were included on it, police said.

The teacher was immediately taken to the principal’s office, where she admitted she made those statements and confirmed she has a “kill list,” the news release states.

Students were safely dismissed at the end of the school day as the teacher remained in the principal’s office, according to the school. She was escorted off campus at 4:45 p.m. that day.

Police were notified of the situation, and officers took her into custody at her home Thursday morning.

The school said classes are being held virtually on Friday and it is “working closely” with police.

“We are grateful for the teachers and staff who carefully and compassionately listen to the concerns of students, with respect for their well-being,” the school said in a statement. “We thank God for the family culture of St. Stanislaus that provides students with an environment where they feel safe sharing concerns and questions with teachers and staff. We thank God for guidance while the situation unfolded on Wednesday, bringing truth to light in a way that protected all involved.”