Local farm hosting benefit concert to support Alzheimer's research

Country singer Jay Allen will lead a benefit concert happening Saturday in support of Alzheimer's research.

For Jeff Lau, whose Glen Rock-based Pheasant Run Greenhouse is hosting the event, the reason behind hosting the concert is a personal one: his grandmother.

“Alzheimer's not only takes the memories of the afflicted, but sometimes clouds the memories we have of them,” Lau said in a news release. “It’s our duty to fight for every memory.”

Funds raised during the benefit concert will go toward the Alzheimer's Association — with an overall fundraising goal of $25,000.

A year after devastating fire, Horn Farm Center continues to rebuild

More:The Satanic Temple raised $587 in York County — but no one wants the money

More: York College soccer team makes emotional return after player's death

Concert attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and photos of loved ones who have Alzheimer's.

Photos will be pinned on a board and later displayed at the “Walk to End Alzheimer's” event later in October.

“We are uniting in this benefit concert to honor and fight for every last memory,” Lau said.

The concert is also personal for Allen, who was featured in the NBC singing competition The Voice and has gone on to record music professionally. On the TV show, he recounted his mother's own battle with the disease.

“We had to watch my mom go from a vibrant, colorful, giving person, to suddenly having a blank stare on her face, not knowing who we were at the end,” he told NBC News earlier this year.

In addition to Allen’s performance, rising country artist Gillian Smith will kick off the benefit concert during the opening act.

Pheasant Run Greenhouse, a Glen Rock-based farm, will host the event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at 10341 Brillhart Road. Donations are encouraged but admission to the concert is free.