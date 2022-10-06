Rainbow Rose Center to host LGBTQ HomeComing Out ball

Homecoming dance season is here, but it doesn’t mean teenagers get to have all of the fun.

The Rainbow Rose Center will host a HomeComing Out Celebration from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the York Jewish Community Center, 200 Hollywood Drive.

The dance is open to those 18 and older to celebrate their identities, be their authentic self and — perhaps — re-create memories, said Rainbow Rose Center President Tesla Taliaferro. The goal of the dance is for people to be themselves and flourish.

Taliaferro said it is an alcohol-free event because the center wanted to give the adults a chance to have a fun time without the pressures of alcohol.

“Because too much in the LGBTQIA+ community, there is this pressure where events are really surrounding bars, alcohol and substance abuse,” he said.

Unlike the traditional high school dances, everyone will receive a crown at HomeComing Out. Dancers will be able to decorate their paper crowns — similar to the fast food restaurant Burger King crowns, but gold and adult sized. There will be materials available to individualize the crowns.

“We are all royals,” Taliaferro said.

Taliaferro said there is no dress code — just no nudity. Attendees are welcome to dress however they feel comfortable, even in hoodies and sweats.

National Coming Out day is Tuesday. The center wanted to do something to celebrate the day on a weekend.

“Being able to celebrate our identities and to acknowledge who we are, and how that influences our personal experiences is very important," Taliaferro said. "Especially in a society and especially right now in a political atmosphere where people are trying to erase us and erase our stories.”

