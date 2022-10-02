York County still feeling the effects as remnants of Hurricane Ian pass through

Hurricane Ian has made rain fall in York County — but how much longer can we expect the storm to last?

It's not likely to stay much longer, according to a forecaster with the National Weather Service.

"The rain that we're seeing is pretty much from what's left of Ian," meteorologist Steve Travis said on Sunday. "It's just going to stay kind of cloudy and maybe a little downpour the next couple of days."

York County had received 1.42 inches of rain between 12:01 a.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, according to NWS records from the York Airport.

Hurricane Ian left at least 54 people confirmed dead by Sunday: 47 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba, according to the Associated Press. By Sunday morning, about 850,000 customers in Florida were still without power.

More:Hurricane Ian washes out racing events, including Williams Grove National Open

More:Ambulance shot on Route 30: Can you ID the suspect's car?

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

In York County, meanwhile, the storm fizzled off before making any substantial impacts, Travis said.

"It's just kind of the remnants of what's left over of the tropical system at this point," Travis said. "It's not an organized tropical system anymore."

Rain is in the forecast through Tuesday before drying up in the later half of the week.

Cooler temperatures in the 50s on Monday will be replaced by sun and highs in the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, according to AccuWeather.