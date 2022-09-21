Father charged in infant son's death edges closer to trial

The attorney for a West York man charged with killing his infant son seven years ago asked a judge Tuesday to secure a new medical expert for trial.

Jeremiah Monte, 28, is accused of causing the head injury that led to the death of 10-month-old Kayden Monte in August 2015. He was charged five years later, in September 2020, and faces first- and third-degree murder counts.

During a York County Court of Common Pleas hearing Tuesday, Monte’s attorney, Farley Holt, asked for a two-month delay while he secures a new medical expert for the defense.

Holt said the expert witness he originally intended to call for the case — Dr. David Fowler, Maryland’s former chief medical examiner — hasn’t been available.

Opting to move on, Holt is expected to file paperwork to bring in the new expert, and he asked for at least 60 days to give time for that process.

Forensic medical findings are key to the case, the attorney said.

Kayden was flown to Hershey Medical Center on July 31, 2015, hours after his mother discovered he was ill. According to investigators, the baby wouldn’t wake up or move that evening. Kayden died four days later after he was taken off life support.

An autopsy in Dauphin County concluded his death was a homicide caused by traumatic brain injury from a skull fracture.

A pathologist gave an opinion that the injury was caused by “a severe amount of force” where the back of Kayden’s head was slammed against a solid surface. Police investigators believe the child was injured while he was in Jeremiah Monte’s care, possibly during bath time, the night before he went to the hospital.

York County Office of Children, Youth and Families staff also investigated the boy’s death in 2016 and concluded he died from physical abuse.

Monte has been jailed at York County Prison since he was charged in 2020.

The next hearing in his case is now scheduled for Nov. 28 before Judge Harry Ness.

