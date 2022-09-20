Fall-like weather headed to York County by midweek

Fall weather will be blowing in by midweek in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

After a calm Wednesday with a high of 83, things start to change Wednesday night. There’s a slight chance of showers to start the night, but there’s a 40% chance of rain after 11 p.m.

Rain chances continue into Thursday morning with a 50 percent chance of rain before 2 p.m., but a northwesterly wind will be blowing between 7 and 13 mph. New rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch. A low of 50 is predicted Thursday night.

Before all the cooler weather comes, Tuesday will have a high of 80 with winds blowing from the northwest with gusts up to 23 mph. Things calm down Tuesday night with a low of 58.

Here’s the outlook for York County from the National Weather Service for the other days of the week:

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday: It will be sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday night: There will be a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday: There will be a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.