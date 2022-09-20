NEWS

Fall-like weather headed to York County by midweek

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

Fall weather will be blowing in by midweek in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

After a calm Wednesday with a high of 83, things start to change Wednesday night. There’s a slight chance of showers to start the night, but there’s a 40% chance of rain after 11 p.m.  

Rain chances continue into Thursday morning with a 50 percent chance of rain before 2 p.m., but a northwesterly wind will be blowing between 7 and 13 mph. New rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch. A low of 50 is predicted Thursday night.

More:West York wins 3-0 over Kennard-Dale girls' volleyball

More:Husband stabbed his ailing wife to death, then turned knife on himself: police

More:Springettsbury Police say fatal stabbing was isolated incident

Before all the cooler weather comes, Tuesday will have a high of 80 with winds blowing from the northwest with gusts up to 23 mph. Things calm down Tuesday night with a low of 58. 

Fall weather coming should make for some cool morning and evening walks. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Here’s the outlook for York County from the National Weather Service for the other days of the week: 

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 65. 

Friday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 45. 

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 69. 

Saturday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 51. 

Sunday: It will be sunny, with a high near 77. 

Sunday night: There will be a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. 

Monday: There will be a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 74. 

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter. 