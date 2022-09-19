New charges filed in pregnant woman's stabbing death

A Spring Garden Township man now faces two murder charges while accused of stabbing and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Counts of first-degree and third-degree murder were added to the case against Terence Brabham now that he’s in the York County Court of Common Pleas system. The charges replaced the criminal homicide count he was initially charged with following his arrest.

Brabham, 35, allegedly stabbed Tamarra Deloache, 32, multiple times and killed her in an apartment in the first block of State Street the night of May 17. York City police found her body in a bedroom after responding to reports of a possible domestic altercation there.

An autopsy showed Deloache was pregnant and died from multiple injuries.

Investigators said Brabham was seen in security video jumping from a second-story window minutes before police responded to calls to the address. Another video showed him allegedly returning to the house later and carrying what resembled a jug of bleach.

Brabham was reportedly upset that Deloache was pregnant by her new boyfriend, police said.

She had also filed for sole custody of a child she had with Brabham about two weeks before her death as part of an ongoing legal dispute, according to police.

Brabham was arraigned by Common Pleas Judge Harry Ness during a hearing Monday.

He’s due back in court for another hearing Oct. 13.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.