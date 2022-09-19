Husband stabbed his ailing wife to death, then turned knife on himself: police

A man allegedly stabbed his ailing wife and then himself at the couple's Springettsbury Township home, police say.

Township police were dispatched to a home in the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting a call to check on the couple's welfare.

Once inside, an officer found a woman, Xuan Pham, 49, dead from multiple stab wounds, according to details in the criminal complaint. A bloody butcher knife and a filet knife were in the bed with her.

The officer then found her husband, 55-year-old Long Nguyen, unconscious with stab wounds to his abdomen and a cut on his neck, investigators said.

Nguyen was taken to a local hospital to be treated for the injuries as police investigated the situation. An autopsy the next day showed Pham died from two stab wounds, police said.

When detectives interviewed Nguyen at the hospital, he allegedly said Pham had health issues from a stroke two years ago and that he was her primary caregiver, the complaint shows.

Police said Nguyen admitted he stabbed Pham twice but reportedly told investigators he “was not aware that this was going to occur,” the complaint states. Nguyen told police he then stabbed himself in an apparent suicide attempt. He said nobody else was in the house at the time, the complaint shows.

Nguyen was charged with criminal homicide Friday, and he remains in police custody, court records show. He’s scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in the case before District Court Judge Barry Bloss on Sept. 28.

