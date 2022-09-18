Man dies after crashing into parked car in Jackson Township
A man was found dead at the scene of a crash Saturday evening in Jackson Township, the York County coroner said.
The man, whose name has not been released yet, was not wearing his seatbelt when he crashed into a parked car at 1020 Hanover Road, the coroner announced.
"Though the airbags deployed, the deceased appeared to have not had any significant physical trauma," the coroner said in a news release. "It appears he likely had a medical event that occurred while he was driving."
A routine toxicology was obtained, and results were pending as of Sunday.
Northern York County Regional Police is investigating.
