Husband charged in stabbing death of Springettsbury Township woman: Coroner

Staff report

The husband of a woman found dead in her Springettsbury Township home last week has been charged with killing her, according to the coroner's office.

On Tuesday, Xuan Trang Pham, 49, was found dead from stab wounds in her home on Harrowgate Drive in Springettsbury Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Long Nguyen, 55, was also injured when he was discovered at the home, Springettsbury Township Police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Friday, police charged Nguyen with criminal homicide. He was arraigned by Judge Robert Eckenrode and will be sent to York County Prison when he's released from the hospital, police said in a news release on Sunday.

The coroner's office identified Nguyen as Pham's husband, but police did not specify their relationship.

Pham's death has now been classified as a homicide, the coroner's office said. It is the 23rd homicide of the year in York County.

