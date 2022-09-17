Spring Garden Police issue warning after two armed robberies

Spring Garden Township Police are warning residents to be alert after a pair of armed robberies that occurred over the past two weeks.

The most recent robbery occurred just after 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 in the 1200 block of East Maple Street in the area of Mount Rose Avenue.

According to a statement from Spring Garden Police, the victim in the case had just sat in the driver’s seat of their vehicle that was parked on the street when a man suddenly appeared at the driver’s side door, brandished a pistol and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

More:What's being built next to Laser Alleys in Springettsbury?

More:York City man suspected in bank robbery turns self in: police

More:Three arrested for North Codorus Township armed robbery

The suspect in this case is described as a Black man, between 25 and 35 years of age, with a thin build, wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants and a black face covering.

The first robbery occurred on Sept. 8 just before 10 p.m. in the 600 block of North State Street in the Windsor Park neighborhood.

The victim in this case had just parked their car in front of their home on the street when a man suddenly appeared, brandishing a pistol and demanding money. He then fled on foot.

The suspect in this case is described as a Black man in his mid-20s, approximately 5-foot-9 in height with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black face covering and mostly blue pajama or lounge pants with some yellow on them.

Investigations into both robberies are ongoing.

Police are asking residents to stay alert for suspicious activity in your neighborhood and if you see someone or something that looks out of place, please contact the police department by dialing 911.

Anyone with information that could help solve these cases can contact Detective James Hott at 717-843-0851 or jhott@sgtpd.org.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the department’s Crimewatch website at www.sgtpd.org.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.