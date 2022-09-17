NEWS

Rain creeps into forecast to start work week in York County

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

A calm weekend will lead to what could be a damp Monday in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

After a Saturday with a high of 81 and a low of 61 and a Sunday with a high of 85 and a low of 64, the start of the work week has a chance of rain. 

There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Monday. Some of those storms could produce gusty winds, the weather service said. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 84 with winds out of the west between 5 and 9 mph. 

Monday night there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Those rain chances continue through 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low of 65 degrees. 

From right, Arlett Wood and Turk Fleagle, both of Red Lion, brave the rain during the final day of York State Fair in York, Pa., Sunday, July 31, 2022. Dawn J. Sagert/The York Dispatch

Here is the outlook for the rest of the week according to the National Weather Service: 

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 82. 

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 61. 

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 85. 

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 66. 

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 84. 

Thursday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 58. 

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 74. 

