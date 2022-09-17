Rain creeps into forecast to start work week in York County

A calm weekend will lead to what could be a damp Monday in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

After a Saturday with a high of 81 and a low of 61 and a Sunday with a high of 85 and a low of 64, the start of the work week has a chance of rain.

There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Monday. Some of those storms could produce gusty winds, the weather service said. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 84 with winds out of the west between 5 and 9 mph.

More:Police arrest 18-year-old wanted in strangulation

More:Harrisburg man arrested in York County on gun charges

More:Springettsbury Police say fatal stabbing was isolated incident

Monday night there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Those rain chances continue through 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low of 65 degrees.

Here is the outlook for the rest of the week according to the National Weather Service:

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 74.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.