Kiwanis Lake restoration to be celebrated Oct. 6

Restoration of Kiwanis Lake in York City will be celebrated Oct. 6 with a ribbon cutting and grand reopening ceremony.

Members of the York Rotary Club, York City officials and their partners in the restoration project will be on hand at the 1:30 p.m. ceremony at Kiwanis Lake.

York City and The Rotary Club’s Preserve Planet Earth Committee raised $175,000 in direct contributions and secured several in-kind donations from vendors to complete the project.

More:What's being built next to Laser Alleys in Springettsbury?

More:Spring Garden Police issue warning after two armed robberies

More:York-Adams League weekend scoreboard: Week 4

According to a York City statement, the lake had become compromised over the years due to silt and runoff pollution. Mechanical features of the lake had fallen into disrepair and invasive aquatic wildlife and flora have disrupted the lake’s ecosystem.

The York City Parks Department and Rotary team devised a five-phase plan to address problems at the lake that included:

Removing the excessive number of Canadian Geese that have been around the lake over the years. Waste from the geese caused water quality issues and polluted areas where families preferred to walk and play. Since 2009, more than 2,400 geese have been moved or chased away from the lake.

Installation of an aeration system that is designed to increase the volume of oxygen onto the bed of the lake and enhance the decomposition of biodegradable material. It also promotes turbulence in the lake to keep sediment particles suspended so they can flow through the spillway. Previously, the lake had to be drained to dredge the bottom to eliminate silt and debris, the statement said.

Repairing the flood gate. Located along Newberry Street to regulate the lake’s water level, it had not functioned for several years, according to the statement. All of the gate’s controls and mechanicals were replaced to make this feature operational again. The gate manages water levels in the lake during storm surges and wetter seasons to keep the lake from overflowing.

Replacement of lights and fountains. These features had fallen into disrepair over the years, according to the statement. The old fountains and lighting were replaced with new in-lake fountains and all-new LED lights. This improvement brings back the historical night time aesthetics that were so enjoyed years ago, the statement said. The fountains also assist with oxygenating the water in the lake.

Technology was installed to allow the lake to be monitored remotely and measure issues such as lake level, temperature, PH levels, dissolved oxygen, and turbidity. This allows the city and its partners to be proactive with issues before they become unmanageable.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.