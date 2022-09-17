Inspector cites dirt, mold and critters among issues at Italian eatery

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 9/14/2022

BUON APPETITO RISTORANTE - 6147 YORK RD. - Spring Grove, PA

Tomato sauce and tomato sauce with meatballs was held at 117 °F, in the steam table, rather than 135°F or above as required.

Deteriorated rubber door gaskets observed on the large and small baine marie doors. Also, both units have puddling water on the bottom shelf and are leaking into pans placed directly under the doors to catch dripping.

Observed the following: Ice Machine with large accumulation of mold-like substance on interior walls and dispensing bar/unit. Puddling water and rust in the bottom of the kettle to the floor dough mixer. Grill plates for open flame cooking with heavy accumulation of food and grease. Soda dispenser in the bar area, with heavy accumulation of soda syrup on the dispensing units. Inside of drawer on long stainless table where serving utensils are stored was full of food debris, dust and residue on utensils, in the prep/kitchen area. White serving plates/platters stored upright full of food debris and crumbs on the food contact surface, stored under the long stainless table in the prep/kitchen area. Manual can opener in the back dry storage area with food debris on the cutting blade and table holster. All food contact surfaces and were not clean to sight or touch.

Observed ceiling tiles in the kitchen/prep area are not sealed to provide a smooth, non-absorbent, easily cleanable surface. Swollen and buckling tiles need to be replaced.

Entire kitchen/prep area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

A large pan of casserole in the walk-in cooler was observed stored open with no covering.

Observed the following: Soda trough in bar area with large patches of mold-like substance and sticky residue. The large and small baine marie units with water puddling and leaking into pans under the doors with heavy accumulation of dirt, food, debris. Walk-in Freezer with accumulation of food debris and trash on the floor.

Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Observed large waste/dumpster unit in the parking lot with lid open.

Observed screen door located at the back kitchen area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

A food employee was observed touching a piece of cake - a ready to eat food - with bare hands.

Six food ingredient storage squirt bottles on a shelf over the small baine marie, is not labeled with the common name of the food.

Observed numerous boxes/buckets of food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Assorted foods in and the top and under the bottom of a small and large baine marie was held at 44 to 50 °F, in the prep/kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.

Observed numerous mouse-like droppings evidence in the back dry stock area, bar area and main kitchen indicating the presence of a live animal on the premise of the food facility.

