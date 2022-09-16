York City Police seek car connected to Sunday shooting

York City Police investigating Sunday's shooting death of a 26-year-old man are seeking the public’s help locating a silver 2020 to 2022 Nissan sedan with tinted windows and some moderate damage to the front end.

Police suspect the car is connected to the homicide of Lykeem Bethune. The car has some moderate damage to the front end. The hood is buckled on the driver’s side and it has a loose front bumper.

Those with information about the vehicle can contact York City Police through the Crimewatch app or at yorkcitypolice.com.

Tips can also be emailed to York City Police Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or you can call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or call directly to the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

All tips given to police can be done anonymously.

Bethune, 26, was found shot by York City officers in the area of East Jackson Street and South Court Street around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

He was transported to WellSpan York Hospital, where he died Monday afternoon. An autopsy completed by the York County Coroner’s Office Wednesday revealed that Bethune died from multiple gunshot wounds.

It was the 16th homicide to occur in York City since the first of the year.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

