Cool Friday leads into warmer York County weekend

A cool Friday will be the lead in to a warmer weekend in York County according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A high of 78 and a low of 57 Friday will be the precursor to a warmer Saturday.

It will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high of 82 with a southerly wind blowing 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. The low will be 60 Saturday night with the wind blowing 6 mph out of the south.

Sunday will be even warmer with a high of 86 degrees with the wind blowing out of the southwest 3 to 6 mph. The low Sunday night will be 64 degrees.

Here is the National Weather Service’s outlook for the work week:

Monday: There is a 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. It will be Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday night: There is a 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 86.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

