Springettsbury Township man dies 25 days after head-on collision

An 81-year-old Springettsbury Township man died 25 days after being involved in a head-on collision.

According to a report from the York County Coroner's Office, Delmar Sipes died just after 8 p.m. Sunday at WellSpan York Hospital.

Sipes was in a head-on collision Aug. 17 in the 2600 block of Sherman Street. Sipes was driving when the driver of another vehicle crossed into his lane and struck his vehicle.

Deputy coroner Kayla Starner was dispatched to the hospital to certify the death.

A routine blood toxicology was taken. Results of that test are pending.

