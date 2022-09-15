Springettsbury Police say fatal stabbing was isolated incident

Springettsbury Township Police say a woman's stabbing death Tuesday was an isolated incident and there's no indication the public is in danger.

The department made the announcement in a statement Thursday.

Officers were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. T to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road to check on the welfare of the residents in a house there.

Investigators found 49-year-old Trang Pham dead with stab wounds, and a man was found bleeding but alive, police said.

The man was transported to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment and remained there in stable condition Thursday, according to the statement from the department.

An autopsy conducted by the York County Coroner's Office revealed Pham died as a result of stab wounds to the neck and abdomen. The manner of death — such as homicide, suicide or accidental — is listed as pending.

Officers from the Springettsbury Township Police Department and the York County Forensic Unit executed a search warrant at the home to assist in determining the manner of death.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Springettsbury Township Police at 717-757-3525.

