Police arrest 18-year-old wanted in strangulation

An 18-year-old man wanted on a felony warrant for a number of charges was taken into custody Wednesday by Northern York County Regional Police.

Adam Lee Harvey was located at a home in Dover Township around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and arrested by Northern York County officers.

Harvey was charged with strangulation; harassment; purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of liquor or malt brewed beverages; and public drunkenness.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Aug. 25 at around 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Pine Court in Jackson Township. Investigators allege that Harvey struck and strangled a 17-year-old girl.

Harvey was arraigned before Magisterial Court Judge Thomas J. Reilly Wednesday. Harvey’s bail was set at $25,000.

A preliminary hearing for Harvey on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 29.

