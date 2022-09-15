New York-based furniture retailer opens at former Wolf's store in Springettsbury

A Liverpool, New York-based furniture retailer is continuing an expansion in central Pennsylvania with a new store in Springettsbury Township.

Raymour & Flanigan opened the doors at 380 N. Northern Way, formerly a Wolf's Furniture store, about a month ago, marking the company's first location in York County.

Since May, the company also has opened a store in Harrisburg, at 4661 Lindle Road and plans to open in Hanover at 371 Eisenhower Drive, according to FurnitureToday.

“We have a pretty sustainable growth trajectory plan and the York area was definitely underserved in regards to a higher quality of offerings in the furniture scene,” said Shermaine Croney, regional director of sales for Raymour & Flanigan’s central Pennsylvania region.

“That location for Wolf’s was pretty successful from what we understand," she said. "While we didn’t acquire Wolf’s per say, that location did fairly well. It was just natural to continue our trajectory of growth here in the Central Pennsylvania market.”

The York County story marks the company's 27th in Pennsylvania and 140th overall. It is open from from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

More:Downtown Inc. awards 2022 grants to area small businesses

More:Hollywood Casino York celebrates its first anniversary

More:Workplace deaths up 30 percent regionally, with York County recording most

When the Hanover store opens some time before Thanksgiving, it will mark the company's second in York County. Raymour & Flanigan takes pride in its community service efforts and will be reaching out to community service organizations to help them by donating to their cause, Croney said.

The company is hiring, and jobseekers can find more information at raymourflanigan.com.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.