Ground broken on 150-unit apartment complex on East Market Street in Springettsbury

Ground has been broken at the site of what will be a 150-unit apartment complex if Springettsbury Township officials approve all of it.

The board of supervisors approved land development plans in August for Inch & Co. to begin work at the nearly 8-acre property on East Market Street, according to Randall Heilman, the township's director of community development.

Five buildings are proposed for the site, which is right next to Laser Alleys Family Fun Center, located at 3905 E. Market St.

“None of the building permits have been issued for the five, but we anticipate that in the future," Heilman said. "There has been some grading out on the property approved by the township."

Each building will have 30 units each, for a total of 150 apartment units across the entire complex.

Inch & Co. submitted building permits for each of the five buildings, which is currently under review by a third-party permitting inspection team, Heilman said.

“We play a role here coordinating with code administrators on all of these," he added.

Inch & Co. also recently presented preliminary development plans for a sports complex in North York.

While nothing has been officially proposed or submitted, members of Inch & Co. in August laid out a framework for what the sports complex could do for the economy of North York.

They said they hope that their proposal, if realized, would be similar to Lancaster County's popular Spooky Nook Sports — an indoor training and competition sports facility.

