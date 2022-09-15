Feds charge Dover Township man with dealing meth, making and selling guns

A Dover Township man faces federal charges of drug and gun trafficking in the area.

Calvin Foust, 40, was indicted on five counts by a federal grand jury in Harrisburg on Wednesday.

Foust allegedly dealt methamphetamine in Cumberland and Dauphin counties in February and March, and he had a gun during one of the deals, court documents show.

Prosecutors also allege Foust made and sold guns without a license between March 1, 2021, and April 26, 2022.

The maximum penalty for the crimes is up to 105 years in prison and a fine of more than $11 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Harrisburg said in a news release.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program, the release said.

