Adams County man indicted by federal grand jury on child porn charges

An Adams County man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on child pornography charges.

The indictment alleges Matthew Berresford, 44, of Straban Township produced and attempted to produce child pornography, received child pornography and coerced or enticed a child to engage in unlawful sexual activity, according to Gerard Karam, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The indictment also alleges that in 2010, Berresford was convicted in Maryland of a felony sex offense, which may subject him to increased penalties if he is convicted of the federal offenses charged in the indictment.

The case against Berresford was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a national initiative that started in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Haugsby is prosecuting the case.

With the combined efforts of the United States Attorney’s Office and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood takes advantage of federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

