AARP seeks volunteers to assist during upcoming tax season

Volunteers are needed to help AARP’s Tax-Aide Foundation with the upcoming tax season.

Volunteers are needed in a variety of roles in addition to tax preparers. Schedulers, greeters, administrative support, instructors, technology assistants and translators are also needed to help during tax season.

Tax-Aide volunteers receive comprehensive training before they take part in helping others during tax season.

For more information on how to get started as a volunteer, leave a message for Lynne at 717-640-5006 or email yorkaarptaxaide@gmail.com or visit the AARP Tax Aide website at www.yorkaarptaxaide.com.

