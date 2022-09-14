Woman stabbed to death, man injured in Springettsbury Township home

A woman was found dead after a stabbing Tuesday afternoon in Springettsbury Township that also left a man wounded.

Around 1:30 p.m., the York County Coroner's Office was called to a home in the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township.

According to a report from the coroner's office, a 49-year-old woman, who was a resident of the home, was found dead of an apparent stabbing. A man was also found injured in the home and was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Deputy coroner Jacob Clevenger responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead at 2:06 p.m.

Springettsbury Police are investigating the incident. The York County Forensics Team also responded to the scene to investigate as well. The case is being treated as a probable homicide.

An autopsy on the woman is scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

It was the 24th homicide committed in York County this year. According to the York County Coroner's Office, it is the second highest total of homicides the county has had in the last 10 years. Only 2017 with 27 homicides surpassed it.

It is the first time the county has surpassed 20 homicides since 2019 when it recorded 22 that year.

York County had only 19 homicides in 2021 and in 2020.

There were 19 homicides in 2013, 18 in 2018 and in 2015 and 17 in 2016 and in 2014, according to the coroner's office.

